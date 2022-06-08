TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 76,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. TerrAscend has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

