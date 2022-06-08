TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 76,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. TerrAscend has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
