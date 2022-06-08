TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.61

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 28542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

TTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 89,259 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,932,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 539,039 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.