Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Down 4.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.10. 4,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

