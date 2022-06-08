The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

