The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,855.50 ($60.85).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($68.03) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($55.76) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.42) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,276 ($53.58). The company had a trading volume of 340,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($65.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,043.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,201.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

