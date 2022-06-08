The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,823,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

