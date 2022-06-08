The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

