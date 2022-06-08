The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Studio Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

