The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,724 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 111,289 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in The Shyft Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.