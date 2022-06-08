The TJX Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.
TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
NYSE TJX opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.
TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
