The TJX Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

