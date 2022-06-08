The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 224.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

