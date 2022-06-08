The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,535,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

