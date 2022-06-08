The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $172.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. 7,191,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,442. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.