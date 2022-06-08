The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 105.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Shares of WMB opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,845,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,465,000 after buying an additional 683,345 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,946,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 788,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 368,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

