THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $866,775.73

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $866,775.73 and approximately $190,568.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

