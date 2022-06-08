TheStreet Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to C+

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.85 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $77,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $35,773,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.