TheStreet Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to C+

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.85 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $77,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $35,773,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

