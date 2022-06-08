TheStreet Downgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to D+

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Pearson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $119,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

