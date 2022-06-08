Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008663 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00138634 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

