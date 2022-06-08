Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.70 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

