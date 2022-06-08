TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 7.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 18,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 793,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

