TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 7.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 18,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 793,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.
TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76.
In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.