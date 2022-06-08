TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,972. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

