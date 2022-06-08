Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $124.89 Average PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

Several analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF stock remained flat at $$87.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.