Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.09. Torrid shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,505 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

