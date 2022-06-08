Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.88 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

