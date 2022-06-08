Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

