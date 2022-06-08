Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of Trex worth $43,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $16,686,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

