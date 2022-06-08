Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.90

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 392137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

TCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.2379874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

