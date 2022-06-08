Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.62% of Trimble worth $355,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,691. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

