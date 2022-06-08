trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.64. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

