Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,717. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

