Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the third quarter worth $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

