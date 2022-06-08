Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.92

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.92 and last traded at C$38.40, with a volume of 218924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.98.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

