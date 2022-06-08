Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Lifted by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $138,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,158,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,021. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.