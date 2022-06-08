UBS Group Downgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Neutral

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Edison International stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

