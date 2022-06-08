UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.11. UBS Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 58,587 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UBS Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

