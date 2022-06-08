UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.