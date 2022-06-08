Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits One Day Volume of $41,980.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $41,980.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

