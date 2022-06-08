UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,244.10

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $16,244.10 and approximately $66.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

