Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $10.34 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 215.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $10.34 or 0.00034027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and $1.61 billion worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 248.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00080721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00219470 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

