Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $7.40 on Wednesday, hitting $221.35. 28,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,460. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day moving average is $244.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

