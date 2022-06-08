Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,562 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Unisys worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Unisys by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

