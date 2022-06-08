USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006929 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000165 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

