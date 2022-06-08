v.systems Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
v.systems Coin Profile
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,514,442,251 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,833,787 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
