Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 4.4%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 122,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 800,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
