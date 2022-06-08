Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 4.4%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 122,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 800,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $88,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaccinex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

