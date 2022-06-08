VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $312.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

