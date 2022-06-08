VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.29% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,266,000 after acquiring an additional 911,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,115,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $312.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

