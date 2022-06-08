Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s 7th Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 434,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

