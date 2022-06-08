Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.08. 8,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.