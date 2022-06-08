Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 44,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,967. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

