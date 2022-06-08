Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $6,567,276. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,343. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

